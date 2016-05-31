loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT TD4 180 HSE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: TD4 180 HSE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 1742 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Santorini Black Metallic

18'' Style 5011 Gloss Dark Grey Alloy Wheels,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof with Blind,Privacy Glass,5+2 Seat Configuration,DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio,SD Navigation System,Bluetooth Audio Streaming,Auto Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers,Auto High Beam Assist,Heated/Power-Fold/App.Light Mirrors,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Seats - Driver and Passenger's,Power Driver & Passenger seat with 6 Way Adjust,60/40 Slide & Recline Rear Seat,Heated Front Windscreen,Front fog lamps,Daytime Running Lamps,Headlamp Power Washers,Cruise Control,Narvik Black Tailgate Finisher,Manual 6 Speed,Lane Departure Warning,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,Rear View Camera,HLDF Touchscreen,All Wheel Drive,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    407854
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    1742 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
£33,750

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

