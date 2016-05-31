LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE 5dr

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: SD4 HSE 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 22815 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Fuji White

19'' Style 2 Alloy Wheels,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof with Blind,5+2 Seat Configuration,Daytime Running Lamps,Power Driver & Passenger Seats with 6 Way Adjust,Auto Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers,Heated/Power-Fold Mirror,Auto High Beam Assist,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Driver and Passenger Seats,60/40 Slide & Recline Rear Seat,Heated Front Windscreen,Front Fog Lamps,Enhanced Sound System,Automatic Headlamp Levelling,Headlamp Power Washers,Auto Headlamp on/off,Cruise Control,Manual 6 Speed Gearbox,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,Rear View Camera,All Wheel Drive,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    413432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    22815 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£28,500

Guy Salmon Land Rover Wakefield
Wakefield, WF26EH, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

