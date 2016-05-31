loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT SD4 HSE 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: SD4 HSE 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31912 Engine Size: 2200 Ext Color: Scotia Grey Metallic

19'' Style 2 Alloy Wheels,Fixed Panoramic Glass Roof with Blind,Remainder Of Service Plan,Privacy Glass,5+2 Seating Configuration,Contrast Roof In Black,Navigation System,Xenon Headlamps,Front Fog Lamps,DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio,Heated/Power-Fold Mirror,Auto High Beam Assist,Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,Leather Steering Wheel,Heated Driver and Passenger Seats,Heated Front Windscreen,Daytime Running Lamps,Auto Headlamp on/off,Cruise Control,Rear View Camera,Front Park Distance Control Sensors,Video Presentation Available on Request

  • Ad ID
    413425
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31912 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2200
  • Engine Model
    2200
£27,750

Guy Salmon Land Rover Northampton
Northampton, NN39HX, Northamptonshire
United Kingdom

