Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE
5+2 seating, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated seats, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Oct 31, 2017