Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE

5+2 seating, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Fixed panoramic roof, Powered tailgate, Automatic headlights, Electric front seats, Front parking aid with front visual display, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    418517
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SP16TVE
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    31674 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£30,000

Eden Valley Business Park,Fife,Cupar
KY15 4RB
United Kingdom

