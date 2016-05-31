Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: TD4 HSE BLACK 7 Seat Huge Spec Television, Wade Sensing, Panoramic Roof, Black Pack, Running Boards, Heads Up Display, Lane Departure Warning Due in stock we have a huge spec Discovery Sport 2.0 HSE Black Pack 7 Seat Automatic. Offered in Phoenix Orange Metallic with Black Pack this car has huge kerb appeal . Factory options include 20 inch Aeroviper alloys in Black, Ambient lighting, Black painted roof and mirrors, Surround sound system, Cruise control, DAB, Service pack, Front fogs, Forward facing camera, Rear facing camera, Garage door opener, Heated steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated front and rear seats, Keyless entry, Lane departure warning system, Fixed panoramic sunroof, Surround camera system, Powered tail gate, Digital TV receiver, Xenon headlights, Voice control, Water wading, Xenon headlights, Third row seats, Running boards, PTC heater, Electrically deployable tow bar, only 4000 miles. Is this the highest specification available.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418160
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    RF66PMU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4197 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
