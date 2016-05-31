loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE

Accessories

5+2 seating, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated seats, Parking aid, Stop/start technology, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418128
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SY16TKO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    27897 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,950

Moycroft Industrial Estate,Elgin,
IV30 1XZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!