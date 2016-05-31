Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE
5+2 seating, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated seats, Parking aid, Stop/start technology, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Oct 31, 2017