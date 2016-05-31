Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:TD4 HSE BLACK ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE Black 5dr Auto
Cruise control,Front Parking Aid,InControl remote,Lane departure warning system,Power assisted steering,Power tailgate,Rear parking aid,Rear view camera,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Electric front/rear windows,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Privacy glass,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2 seats in 3rd row,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Dual zone climate control with Air Quality Sensor,Front + rear carpet mats,Front and rear headrests,Grained Leather upholstery,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Row 2 passenger air vents,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Diesel particulate filter
477 Windmillhill Street,Motherwell,
ML1 2UD
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017