loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE

Accessories

5+2 seating, Cruise control, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, USB connection, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Contrast roof - Black, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Black alloy wheels, Black Pack, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416558
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    AK15FZD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    20661 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!