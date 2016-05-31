Land Rover Discovery Sport

car description

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 Turbo Diesel 190 BHP HSE Auto 4x4 4WD Pan Roof Sat Nav Rear Cam Bluetooth DAB Full Leather Heated Seats Just 1 Private Owner Only 49,000 Miles Service History 15-Reg Metallic Santorini Black, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Full Black Leather Interior, Satellite Navigation, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Stereo CD and AUX/USB Input, Keyless Entry & Drive, Paddle Shift, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors/Driver Seat/Tailgate, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Adjustable Terrain and Ride Height, Front and Side Airbags, ISOFIX Child Seat Preparation, Multi Function Steering Wheel, 5x Three Point Seat Belts, 5x Headrests, Centre Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seats, Auto Xenon Headlights, Headlamp Washers, Front Fogs, 19in Land Rover Alloys, Remote Land Rover Alarm, Just 1 Private Owner, Only 49,000 Miles, Service History, Costs over £40,000 New, Can Achieve Over 49 MPG and Costs Just £220 Per Year To Tax, Low Road Tax. Not Subject to T Chrge. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RG, 02086888086 / 07966248547 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk