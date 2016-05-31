Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:SD4 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.2TD HSE Luxury SEMI-AUTO

2 seats in 3rd row , 2nd row 60/40 split/fold , 2nd row folding rear centre armrest , 3 point seatbelts on all seats , ABS , Auto dimming interior mirror , Automatic headlamp levelling , Automatic headlights with high beam assist , Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming , Body coloured bumpers , CBC - (Cornering brake control) , Centre console with sliding front armrest , Climate front and heated rear seats , Collision mitigation braking system , Cruise control , Customer configurable interior mood lighting , DAB Digital radio , Diesel particulate filter , Driver seat lumbar adjustment , Driver/Front Passenger airbags , Drivers knee airbag , Dual zone climate control with AQS , Electric front/rear windows , Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory , Electronic brake force distribution , Electronic parking brake , Emergency brake assist , ESP + traction control , Fixed panoramic glass sunroof , Front and rear headrests , Front fog lamps , Front Parking Aid , Headlight washer jets , Heated leather steering wheel , Heated windscreen , Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates , Illuminated vanity mirrors , Immobiliser , InControl remote , Isofix child seat preparation , Keyless entry , Land Rover InControl apps , Lane departure warning system , Loadspace cover , Locking wheel nuts , Luggage area stowage rails , PAS , Pedestrian airbag system , Power tailgate , Premium carpet mats , Rain sensitive windscreen wipers , Rear parking aid , Rear view camera , Rear wiper , Row 2 passenger air vents , Service interval indicator , Slide/recline 2nd row seats , Steering wheel mounted audio controls , Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel , Trip computer , Tyre pressure monitoring system , USB connection located in centre console , Volumetric anti theft alarm , Windsor leather upholstery

  • Ad ID
    415233
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    SL15XRT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    16109 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
168 Dunkeld Road,Perth,
PH1 5AE
United Kingdom

