Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE

Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Parking Brake, Front side airbags, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, 5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    415225
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    EU17ELO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£33,990

Bell House Mill, Arterial Road,Leigh on Sea,Eastwood
SS9 5NG
United Kingdom

