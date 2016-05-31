Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury
5+2 seating, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Black Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Service Plan, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming exterior mirrors, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fender power vents - 'Atlas', Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Push-button start, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 12-way Electric Front Seats, 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Configurable ambient interior lighting, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Perforated 'Windsor' leather seats, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Ebony' headlining, Illuminated front door treadplates, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Premium carpet mats, Body-coloured door mirrors, Body-coloured roof, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Hazard lights under heavy braking, 'Atlas' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, Tailgate finisher - 'Atlas', Tow eye covers - 'White Silver'
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017