Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:ED4 PURE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 eD4 (150hp) Pure
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Privacy glass, Digital radio (DAB), Service Plan, Two-zone climate control, Mudflaps, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Cruise control and Speed Limiter, InControl Protect, Land Rover enhanced sound system: 190W, Partial leather seats, Pedestrian Protection System, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Rear centre armrest, Body-coloured door handles, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Front fender power vents - 'Brunel', Hazard lights under heavy braking, 'Brunel' front grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black'
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017