Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:SD4 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 SD4 (240hp) HSE Black
Contrast roof - Black, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Driver Assistance Pack, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: premium metallic, Service Plan, 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, Heated front seats, InControl Connect Pack, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Perforated grained leather seats, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Ebony' headlining, Black front grille, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Mudflaps, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Carpet mats, Door mirror caps: 'Narvik Black', Hazard lights under heavy braking, 'Narvik Black' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black', Tow eye covers - 'Dark Techno Silver'
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017