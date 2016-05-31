loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:TD4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Accessories

5+2 seating, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Heated front seats, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Service Plan, Side steps, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, InControl Protect, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Dark Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black', Tow eye covers - 'Dark Techno Silver', Body-coloured door mirrors, Front fender power vents - 'Dark Atlas', Lane Departure Warning, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Land Rover enhanced sound system: 190W

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415212
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    MF67LBL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    182 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£34,990

Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!