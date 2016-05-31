Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech
5+2 seating, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Heated front seats, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Service Plan, Side steps, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), 60:40 Split Rear Seat, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Digital radio (DAB), Front parking aid, InControl Protect, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Rear parking aid, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Brunel' Discovery script (bonnet & tailgate), 'Dark Atlas' grille with 'Narvik Black' surround, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, Rear centre armrest, Tailgate finisher - 'Narvik Black', Tow eye covers - 'Dark Techno Silver', Body-coloured door mirrors, Front fender power vents - 'Dark Atlas', Lane Departure Warning, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Land Rover enhanced sound system: 190W
Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017