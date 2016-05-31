loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:Diesel Sw SE ,Derivative:SE ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Auto

Wi-Fi Hotspot, InControl Secure, Service Plan, Reduced section alloy spare wheel, 5+2 seating, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Remote, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    415207
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Registration no.
    WL15LFW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
Wood Acre ,Saltash,Saltash Parkway
PL12 6LF
United Kingdom

