Variant name:Diesel Sw HSE ,Derivative:HSE ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 HSE 5dr Auto
8" colour display screen, Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Power tailgate, Rear parking aid, Rear view camera, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console, Auto dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlamp levelling, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front/rear windows, Fixed panoramic glass sunroof, Front fog lamps, Headlight washer jets, Heated windscreen, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Dual zone climate control with AQS, Front + rear carpet mats, Front and rear headrests, Grained Leather upholstery, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Row 2 passenger air vents, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Pedestrian airbag system, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Diesel particulate filter, Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium
699 Newmarket Road,Cambridge,
CB5 8SQ
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017