Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury

Leather, Ebony, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 12-way Electric Front Seats with Memory, Heated and cooled front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry, Navigation system, Powered gesture tailgate, Twin USB sockets: second row, Two-zone climate control, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Parking aid

  • Ad ID
    414379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OV16XVG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12694 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Engine Size
    2
£32,950

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

