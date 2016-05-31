loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE LUXURY ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Luxury

Leather, Ebony, 20'' Alloy Wheels, 5+2 seating, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated and cooled front seats w/heated rear seats, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 12-way Electric Front Seats with Memory, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Heated steering wheel, Twin USB sockets: second row, Two-zone climate control, Power fold¸ heated door mirrors w/approach lights, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

  • Ad ID
    414378
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    AO65YSW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    36490 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Engine Size
    2
£29,450

445 Narborough Road,Leicester,
LE3 2RE
United Kingdom

