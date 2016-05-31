loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE DYNAMIC LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux

Accessories

5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Contrast roof - Black, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Park Assist, Power fold exterior mirrors, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Black door mirror caps, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Loadspace stowage rails, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414359
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OY17XHU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10997 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
The Parade,Ashford,Orbital Business Park
TN24 0HT
United Kingdom

