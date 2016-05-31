Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 HSE DYNAMIC LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux

5+2 seating, Contrast roof - Black, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist, Privacy glass, Fixed panoramic roof, Heated and cooled seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated rear seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, InControl Touch Navigation, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Auto lock on drive away, Black door mirror caps, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system, Misfuel protection device, Push-button start, Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Apps, InControl Protect, Loadspace stowage rails

  • Ad ID
    414351
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    OY17SVU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    7889 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£39,790

Birchall Way,Manchester,(Off Princess Parkway)
M15 6DU
United Kingdom

