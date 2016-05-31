loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:SD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE

Privacy glass, Service Plan, Mudflaps, 5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    414343
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    HD15EES
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10004 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£30,995

Waterbridge Court,Exeter,Matford Park Road
EX2 8EL
United Kingdom

