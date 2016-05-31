Variant name:Sw Special Editions Pure ,Derivative:Pure ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 Pure 5dr [5 seat] Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 Pure 5dr [5 seat]
8" colour display screen, Cruise control + speed limiter, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Audio system with 10 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console, Body colour door handles, Body coloured bumpers, Dark atlas grille surround and fender vents, Dipping rear view mirror, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Halogen headlights, Heated windscreen, Narvik black tailgate finish, Privacy glass, Rear wiper, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Air conditioning, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Cirrus headlining, Front and rear headrests, Front centre console cup holders, Grab handles, Heated front seats, Isofix child seat preparation, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Manually adjustable front seats - 6 way driver/6 way passenger, Part leather upholstery, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Hill start assist, Pedestrian airbag system, Seatbelt warning, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Trailer stability assist, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, 18" 5 split spoke alloy wheels - Style 518, Tyre repair kit
Mallory Road,Peterborough,Boongate
PE1 5AU
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017