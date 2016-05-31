loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Map

car description

Variant name:Diesel Sw SE Tech ,Derivative:SE Tech ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Accessories

8" colour display screen, Gesture tailgate, InControl touch navigation, PAS, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Heated windscreen, Rear wiper, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Dual zone climate control, Front and rear headrests, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Hill start assist, Pedestrian airbag system, Roll stability control, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter, Dynamic stability control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413222
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    FN67YCK
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3917 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£35,980

Land Rover House,Melton Mowbray,Leicester Road
LE13 0DA
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!