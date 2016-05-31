Variant name:Diesel Sw SE Tech ,Derivative:SE Tech ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr
8" colour display screen, Cruise control + speed limiter, Front Parking Aid, Lane departure warning system, PAS, Power tailgate, Rear parking aid, SD card satellite navigation system, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console, Body coloured bumpers, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Heated windscreen, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, 2 seats in 3rd row, 2nd row 60/40 split/fold, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Front and rear headrests, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Pedestrian airbag system, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Diesel particulate filter, Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium
