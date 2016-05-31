Land Rover Discovery Sport

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Half Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Quick-Clear Screen, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Handbrake, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, 6 speed gearbox, Dab Radio, LEZ Compliant, UK Specification, UK Supplied, 18'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Discovery Sport 2.0 SE Tech 6-speed manual, Scotia grey with black half leather 5 seat interior, 34400mls Full Land Rover service history one owner, Satnav, A/C, Dab radio with USB & aux ports, Bluetooth telephone connection, Cruise control, Quickclear heated screens, Heated electrically adjustable seats, Auto wipers, auto lighting with front fog lamps, powerfold electric mirrors, powerlift tailgate, Sold fully serviced and with 12months warranty
Meadowside
Heathfield, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017