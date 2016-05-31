Variant name:Diesel Sw SE Tech ,Derivative:SE Tech ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Auto
8" colour display screen, Front Parking Aid, Gesture tailgate, InControl touch navigation, PAS, Rear parking aid, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console, Body coloured bumpers, Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows, Front fog lamps, Heated windscreen, Rain sensitive windscreen wipers, Rear wiper, 2 seats in 3rd row, 2nd row folding rear centre armrest, Centre console with sliding front armrest, Driver seat lumbar adjustment, Dual zone climate control, Front and rear headrests, Illuminated vanity mirrors, Isofix child seat preparation, Loadspace cover, Slide/recline 2nd row seats, Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel, Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest, 3 point seatbelts on all seats, ABS, CBC - (Cornering brake control), Collision mitigation braking system, Driver/Front Passenger airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Electronic brake force distribution, Electronic parking brake, Emergency brake assist, ESP + traction control, Pedestrian airbag system, Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Immobiliser, Keyless entry, Locking wheel nuts, Perimeter alarm with volume sensing, Remote central locking, Diesel particulate filter
