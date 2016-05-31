Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (150hp) SE Tech

Air conditioning, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated seats, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Satellite navigation system, Bluetooth audio streaming, USB connection, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger side airbags, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Powered tailgate, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    405580
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DH65JKO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    9415 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£26,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

