Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 SE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE

5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electronic Parking Brake, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Push-button start, Two-zone climate control, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Misfuel protection device, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover

  • Ad ID
    405577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    WG17XCM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4669 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£28,991

Mead Avenue,Yeovil,Houndstone Business Park
BA22 8RT
United Kingdom

