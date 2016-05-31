loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Map

car description

Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Accessories

Full leather seat facings, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Fixed panoramic roof, Service Plan, Side steps, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Air conditioning, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403844
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Registration no.
    EX65HVJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13023 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£29,995

Waterbridge Court,Exeter,Matford Park Road
EX2 8EL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!