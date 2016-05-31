Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Rear parking aid, Service Plan, Daytime running lights, Footwell illumination, Leather steering wheel, 18'' alloy wheels, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Misfuel protection device, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - enhanced sound system, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system
Barrack Road,Christchurch,Bailey Drive
BH23 2BN
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017