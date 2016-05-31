Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 HSE BLACK ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE

5+2 seating, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 9-speed automatic transmission, Fixed panoramic roof, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Pedestrian Protection System, Powered gesture tailgate, Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Loadspace cover, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Misfuel protection device, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Trip computer, Volumetric protection (alarm), Ambience lighting, Black Pack, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), Front parking aid with front visual display, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Keyless entry, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Auto lock on drive away, Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    403168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DS17ZRA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    7179 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£37,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

