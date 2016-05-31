loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE

5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Pedestrian Protection System, USB connection, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Loadspace cover, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system

  • Ad ID
    403167
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DY66FUG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    15539 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
£33,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

