Land Rover Discovery Sport

Variant name:TD4 HSE ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE
5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Satellite navigation system, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Pedestrian Protection System, USB connection, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Push-button start, Loadspace cover, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic High Beam Assist (AHBA), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Terrain Response system
Oct 31, 2017