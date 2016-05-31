Land Rover Discovery Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:TD4 HSE DYNAMIC LUX ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 4X4 5dr (start/stop)

Silver, This car is in excellent condition!! One lady owner from new. Brand new this car is £54,000, now only £38,000. Options - upgraded sound system, extra large screen and lots more of fun features, along with additional safety upgrades!! Call for more information and to book your test drive today., Upgrades - HomeLink, Premium Metallic Paint, Entertainment Pack, Lane Keep Assist and Driver Condition Monitor, Meridian Digital Surround Sound System, Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR), Driver Assist - Tech Pack, 1 owner, Excellent bodywork, Interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - InControl Touch Navigation, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Climate Control-High Level Rear Vents Row 3/1xUSB, Park Assist - Parallel & Perpendicular, Climate Front Seats with Heated Rear Seats, Digital Audio Broadcast Radio (DAB), Alloy Wheels - 20in 5 Split Spoke Black 511/Black, Driver/Passenger 10 Way Electric Adjust w. Memory, Heated Windscreen, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Upholstery - Widsor Leather, Privacy Glass, Volumetric Alarm, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Loadspace Stowage Rails, InControlTM Apps. 7 seats, PART EXCHANGE AVAILABLE, HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME!, £38,490

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402097
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    HJ17AGV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4258 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
