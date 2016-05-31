Land Rover Discovery Sport

Accessories

8" colour display screen,Front Parking Aid,Gesture tailgate,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,2 USB charging points in 2nd row,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Automatic dimming interior mirror,Automatic headlights with high beam assist,Body coloured bumpers,Electric front/rear windows,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory,Fixed panoramic glass sunroof,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Illuminated Aluminium Tread Plates,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,10 way electric driver and front passenger seats with lumbar adjust and memory,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Climate front and heated rear seats,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Dual zone climate control with Air Quality Sensor,Front and rear headrests,Heated leather steering wheel,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Luggage area stowage rails,Premium carpet mats,Row 2 passenger air vents,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest,Windsor leather upholstery,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Diesel particulate filter,Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium