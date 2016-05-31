loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Discovery Sport

car description

Variant name:SD4 SE TECH ,Derivative:MK1 (LC) ,Variant: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Tech

Accessories

ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Automatic headlights, Cruise control, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Satellite navigation system, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), USB connection, Anti-lock braking system, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Push-button start, Stop/start technology, Pedestrian Protection System, Loadspace cover, 5+2 seating, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Contrast roof - Black, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Lane Departure Warning, Privacy glass, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400607
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    DL15YCO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    28513 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.2
£25,881

Valley Drive,Stafford,
ST16 1NZ
United Kingdom

