LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Diesel SW 2.0 TD4 180 SE Tech 5dr Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 6610 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Land Rover Discovery Sport Diesel SW Finished in Loire Blue Specification Includes Part-Leather, Cirrus, 5+2 seating, Automatic headlights, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 19'' 'Style 1' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Service Plan, Mudflaps, Air conditioning, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Bluetooth audio streaming, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Terrain Response system, 60:40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured door mirrors, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

  • Ad ID
    405184
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6610 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£31,450

Listers Land Rover Hereford
Hereford, HR11JT, Herefordshire
United Kingdom

