loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1273 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver

Accessories

''Inclusive Of Service Package", Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Blind Spot/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Black Pack, Black Roof, Powered Tailgate, Gesture Tailgate, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Surround Camera, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Seats, InControl?, Intelligent High Beam, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Leather Trim, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Black Gloss Alloys, Alloy Wheels 20", Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Seats, Electronic Park Brake, Hill Decent Control, Terrain Response, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403535
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1273 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£44,989

Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!