LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1273 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silicon Silver
''Inclusive Of Service Package", Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Satellite Navigation, Blind Spot/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Sign Recognition, Black Pack, Black Roof, Powered Tailgate, Gesture Tailgate, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Parking Aid with Rear Camera, Surround Camera, Privacy Glass, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Seats, InControl?, Intelligent High Beam, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Electrically Operated and Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Fog Lamps, Leather Trim, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Black Gloss Alloys, Alloy Wheels 20", Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Seats, Electronic Park Brake, Hill Decent Control, Terrain Response, Balance of 3 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Stratstone Land Rover Nottingham
NG21RT
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017