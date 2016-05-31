LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 3.0 SDV6 (292hp) HSE Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26106 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured roof, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, HDD Navigation System, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Powered tailgate, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, 16-way Electric Memory Front Seats, 21'' 'Delta Wing' Sparkle Silver Alloy Wheels, 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, 8-speed automatic transmission with CommandShift 2, Bluetooth audio streaming, Four-Corner Air Suspension (FCAS), LED tail lamps, Paint finish: metallic, Rear park distance sensors, Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 'Morzine' trim finisher, Daytime running lights, Reduced section spare wheel, Terrain Response system, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Active Speed Limiter (ASL), Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric windows, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Gradient Release Control (GRC), Headlamp power wash, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Remote central locking, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Acoustic laminated front windscreen, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Gradient Acceleration Control (GAC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Morzine headlining, mp3-compatible audio hard-disk server, Power adjustable steering column, Reactive Grounding Response, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Speed proportional Electric Power Assisted Steering, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, USB connection, User-selectable screen savers, Leather steering wheel, Single point entry
Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017