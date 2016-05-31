loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11858 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Narvik Black

Accessories

*One Owner Full Service History*, Panoramic Glass roof, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Keyless entry & start, Push Button Start, DAB radio, USB Connection, Daytime LED Running Lights, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Front Fog Lights, Electric Front & Rear Windows, Remote Central Locking, Heated Front Windscreen, Ask for a Test Drive Today, Complimentary Accident Assistance, Flexible Finance Options Available, HPI Gold Check, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    417917
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11858 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,951

Evans Halshaw Citroen Sheffield
Sheffield, S62FZ, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!