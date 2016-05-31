loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 Sd4 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 Sd4 Se Tech 5Dr Auto Diesel Station Wagon Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 23000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Brown

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors& Heated Front Windscreen, Heated windscreen, ABS, InControl remote, Cruise control, Trip computer, Diesel particulate filter, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Body coloured bumpers, Front fog lamps, Loadspace cover, 3 point seatbelts on all seats...

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407034
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
£24,844

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

