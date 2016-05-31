LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 11920 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Panoramic Sunroof, Half Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Privacy Glass, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control, 7 Seats, 4 Wheel Drive, Terrain Response, Power Assisted Steering, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Hill Decent Control, Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows
Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017