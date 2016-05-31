loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 11920 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Panoramic Sunroof, Half Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, DAB Radio, Front Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Heated Front Screen, Privacy Glass, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", Rear Parking Sensors, Traction Control, 7 Seats, 4 Wheel Drive, Terrain Response, Power Assisted Steering, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Hill Decent Control, Heated Door Mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    11920 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£24,391

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!