LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 SE 5DR AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 SE 5DR AUTOMATIC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34000 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Black
34000 miles. 7 SEATER+++DEMO PLUS ONE PRIVATE OWNER+++BALANCE OF LAND ROVER WARRANTY, A very popular seven seat SUV ready to take all the family, specification includes heated front seats, electric windows, remote central locking, keyless go, electric door mirrors, privacy glass, front seat height adjustment, power latch tailgate, multi function steering wheel, rear headrests, lane departure warning, 18'' multi spoke alloy wheels, cruise control, climate control, rear wash/wipe, eco start/stop function, auxiliary and usb port, heated front windscreen, rear parking sensors, balance of Land Rover servicing package, a good looking locally owned example and don't forget about the 7 SEATS
First Class Motors Ltd
Wigan, WN34AF, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017