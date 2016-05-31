loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47332 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: GREY

2015 Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 HSE 5dr Auto 4x4/Crossover with 47332miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47332 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
