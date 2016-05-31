LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Tech

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Tech Body: SUV Trans: Manual Mileage: 18300 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: White
Fuji White, Part-Leather, Ebony, 18'' alloy wheels, Electric heated door mirrors, Park Assist, TECH Pack, Tinted glass, Ambient interior lighting, Automatic low-light sensing headlights, Efficient Driveline, Rear parking aid, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, Tailgate finisher - 'Black', 7 seat configuration, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, TFT display screen, Volumetric and perimetric alarm, Full-colour navigation with touchscreen, Heated front seats, Power seats - driver 6-way adjust, Power seats - passenger 6-way adjust, Voice control, Park Distance Control - front, Quartz Halogen headlights, Tail lights (4-pocket), 5+2 seating, Anti-lock braking system, ATC air-conditioning, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Bluetooth audio streaming, Convex driver and passenger door mirrors, Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Traffic Message Channel (TMC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Vehicle tilt sensor, Double locking, Loadspace cover, Terrain Response system. 7 seats, BESPOKE VIDEO AVAILABLE, PLEASE FEEL FREE TO ASK, 27,990
Land Rover Huddersfield
Huddersfield, HD50RP, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017