LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Tech Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21093 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: RED
Privacy glass, Xenon Pack, Detachable tow bar, 5+2 seating, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Front side airbags, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Powered tailgate, Push-button start, Rain sensing windscreen wipers, Satellite navigation system, Stop/start technology, TFT display screen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touchscreen, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Full length curtain airbags, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Remote, Interior mood lighting, Pedestrian Protection System, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Two-zone climate control, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Loadspace cover, Park Distance Control - front, Terrain Response system
Advantage Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017