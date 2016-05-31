loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.2 SD4 (190hp) HSE Luxury Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 34858 Engine Size: Ext Color: Santorini Black

Land Rover Discovery Sport Finished in Santorini Black Specification Includes Leather, Ivory 'Oxford' perforated, 5+2 seating, Satellite navigation system, Climate front seats, Fixed panoramic roof, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Cruise control, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated rear seats, Lane Departure Warning, Powered tailgate, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Heated and cooled seats, Heated leather multi-function steering wheel, Keyless entry, USB connection, Terrain Response system, 60:40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Parking Brake

  • Ad ID
    416033
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    34858 mi
  • Doors
    5
£28,490

Listers Land Rover Solihull
Solihull, B904EL, West Midlands
United Kingdom

