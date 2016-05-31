loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr (5 Seat)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr (5 Seat) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 21951 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: GREY

Cruise control + speed limiter, PAS, 8' colour display screen, InControl touch navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, iPod connection, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, USB connection located in centre console,This Discovery Sport with low mileage is Finished in Grey with Leather Seats.

  • Ad ID
    403036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Land Rover > Discovery
  • Derivative
    2
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    21951 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

