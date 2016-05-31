LAND ROVER DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr [5 Seat]

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: DISCOVERY SPORT Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr [5 Seat] Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 1684 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
8'' colour display screen,Cruise control + speed limiter,Front Parking Aid,Gesture tailgate,InControl touch navigation,Power assisted steering,Rear parking aid,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Bluetooth connectivity including audio streaming,DAB Digital radio,iPod connection,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,USB connection located in centre console,Body coloured bumpers,Electric adjustable/heated/folding door mirrors,Electric front/rear windows,Front fog lamps,Heated windscreen,Rain sensitive windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,2nd row 60/40 split/fold,2nd row folding rear centre armrest,Centre console with sliding front armrest,Dual zone climate control,Front and rear headrests,Illuminated vanity mirrors,Isofix child seat preparation,Loadspace cover,Slide/recline 2nd row seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering wheel,Twin cupholders in rear centre armrest,3 point seatbelts on all seats,Anti-lock brake system,CBC - (Cornering brake control),Collision mitigation braking system,Driver/Front Passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,Electronic brake force distribution,Electronic parking brake,Electronic Stability Programme + traction control,Emergency brake assist,Pedestrian airbag system,Side and curtain airbags for front and 2nd row seats,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Immobiliser,Keyless entry,Locking wheel nuts,Perimeter alarm with volume sensing,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Centre stack side rails in satin brushed aluminium,18'' 5 split spoke alloy wheels - Style 518
